GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,618 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 54,256.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,177,000 after purchasing an additional 45,653 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $2,086,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

SPSC stock opened at $134.39 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $134.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 108.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.91.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.29.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

