Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,200 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the July 29th total of 2,040,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 85.1 days.

Shares of GNZUF opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.29.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

