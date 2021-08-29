Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Reaches One Day Volume of $109,777.00

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Hakka.Finance has a total market cap of $6.47 million and approximately $109,777.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hakka.Finance Profile

HAKKA is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 313,543,889 coins. The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Hakka.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hakka.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hakka.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

