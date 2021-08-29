Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 376 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,444 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.7% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 110.7% during the first quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 731 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $299.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

