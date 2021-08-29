Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock Holdings Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 890,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.03% of Hancock Whitney worth $39,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HWC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

HWC stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.00%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

