Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,052,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $1,927,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BR stock opened at $171.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $126.77 and a one year high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.64%.

BR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the sale, the president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $11,695,861.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total transaction of $944,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,748 shares of company stock worth $8,996,595. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

