Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 22,859 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,859 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $47,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,264 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $49.05 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.