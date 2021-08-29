Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 43,600 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 86.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.07% of AerCap worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 216.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 39.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER opened at $56.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

