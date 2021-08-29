Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 8,465 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,805,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,735,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593,568 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,835,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 1,724.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,143,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,332 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LUMN opened at $11.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.78.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

