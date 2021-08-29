Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 25,000 Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 16.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target for the company. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Futu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $96.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 1.25. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.11.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

