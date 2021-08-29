Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in United Rentals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI opened at $355.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $326.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $364.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.