Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,170 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $189.21 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $196.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $961,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,886,230.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,252,540 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

