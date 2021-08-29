Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,393 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 69,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 41,579 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $219.30 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WLTW shares. dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.51.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

