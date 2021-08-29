Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,384 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,270 shares of company stock worth $2,181,846. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.85.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

