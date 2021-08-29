Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 109.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

CE stock opened at $160.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.03. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $100.02 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

