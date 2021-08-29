Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,777 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,947 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 465.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,291,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,044 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,466 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17,844.9% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,315,000 after purchasing an additional 733,425 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6,491.5% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 623,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,199,000 after purchasing an additional 614,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,102 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $199.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.61. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.