Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $3.24 Million Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.33.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $203.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $209.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,297 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,572. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.