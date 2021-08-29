Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $3.33 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $62,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 238.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 138.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $395.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of -85.82 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $365.43. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $10,602,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,982,276.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total value of $1,351,117.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,974 shares of company stock valued at $80,899,818. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MongoDB from $377.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.88.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.