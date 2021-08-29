Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $3.45 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.53.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $437.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.34 and a 12 month high of $457.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.25. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

