Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WHR stock opened at $225.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.84. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $164.06 and a 12-month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

