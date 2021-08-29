Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $5.09 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,919,088,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,673,000 after buying an additional 1,028,856 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,603,000 after buying an additional 144,195 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,473,000 after buying an additional 568,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,588,000 after purchasing an additional 32,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.14.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $587.96 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $588.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $546.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Joachim Heel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.97, for a total transaction of $2,007,880.00. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total value of $159,348.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,081 shares of company stock valued at $7,346,166. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

