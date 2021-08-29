Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 192,035.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,953 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 45,023.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,599,000 after purchasing an additional 953,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,158,000 after purchasing an additional 701,908 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth approximately $49,603,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 9.8% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,101,000 after purchasing an additional 470,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Catalent news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 11,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $1,259,037.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,138. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTLT opened at $129.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.49. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $131.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

