Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $5.13 Million Investment in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 99,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,126,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.23% of Prothena at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22,878.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,206,000 after buying an additional 3,297,931 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 42.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after acquiring an additional 879,254 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the first quarter worth $46,650,000. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 3.0% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,772,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,156,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prothena alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $68.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.62. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. Analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRTA. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.

In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $1,326,244.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $971,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,250 shares of company stock worth $8,081,192. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.