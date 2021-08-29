Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,066 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alleghany by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Alleghany by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alleghany by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Alleghany stock opened at $685.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $486.49 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $671.69.

Several brokerages have weighed in on Y. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.