Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 5,602 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRB opened at $76.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.71. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $58.84 and a 1-year high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

