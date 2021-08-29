Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 54,600 AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 281.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

AMC opened at $40.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.70. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $151,795.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,422,293 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.36.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

