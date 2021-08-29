Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,870,000 after acquiring an additional 150,739 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,975,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 846,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,572,000 after acquiring an additional 216,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $125.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.57. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,546 shares of company stock worth $2,446,744. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.54.

Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

