Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Weibo were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WB. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 112,355 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 15,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 811.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.16. Weibo Co. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $64.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Weibo had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.