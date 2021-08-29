Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,831 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 32.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO opened at $58.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $14,668,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,503,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,679,171 shares of company stock worth $157,299,850 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APO. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

