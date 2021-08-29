Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 10,300 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in GDS were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new position in GDS in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,954,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in GDS in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,151,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GDS by 134.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,534,000 after purchasing an additional 830,448 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 45.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,658,000 after purchasing an additional 803,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GDS in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,248,000. 55.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.46.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

