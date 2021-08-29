Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 10,634 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,634 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,037.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,251,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,696 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $519,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 333,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.61, for a total transaction of $1,557,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,325,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $204.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.13. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $209.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.37%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.71.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.