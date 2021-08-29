Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 10,820 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,820 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LH stock opened at $300.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $171.18 and a 52 week high of $307.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.21.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.07.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

