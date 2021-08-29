Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 15,306 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,306 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,472,000 after purchasing an additional 561,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 311.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,019 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 4.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,755,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,071,000 after acquiring an additional 305,119 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 36.8% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,510 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,474,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,903,000 after acquiring an additional 42,234 shares during the period. 50.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $892,150.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $761,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,134,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,442,082 shares of company stock worth $183,349,674. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.24.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $134.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.04. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $139.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. Datadog’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

