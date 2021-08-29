Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 17,870 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,870 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,365,000 after purchasing an additional 859,294 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in CDW by 11.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,394,000 after purchasing an additional 837,648 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CDW by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,745,000 after purchasing an additional 432,552 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in CDW during the first quarter valued at $63,875,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,375,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,017,000 after purchasing an additional 333,627 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. raised their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $199.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $199.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Insiders have sold 102,752 shares of company stock worth $19,151,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

