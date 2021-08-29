Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 20,994 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,994 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after purchasing an additional 665,082 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Copart by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,422 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Copart by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,039,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,913,000 after purchasing an additional 499,621 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Copart by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,217,000 after purchasing an additional 496,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Copart by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,091,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,521,000 after purchasing an additional 434,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Copart stock opened at $144.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.07 and a 1 year high of $149.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.43.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.