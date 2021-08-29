Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 53,860 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,860 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 74.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,765,000 after buying an additional 7,426,060 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $136,552,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 67.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,707,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,588,000 after buying an additional 1,492,556 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 20.1% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,915,000 after buying an additional 1,425,000 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 10.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,193,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,053,000 after buying an additional 1,399,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.46. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.85, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.73.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

