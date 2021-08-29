Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 59,169 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,169 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 350.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $455,414.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,928 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $844,740.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 967,470 shares of company stock worth $68,648,482. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PINS. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.02.

PINS stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.48 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.41. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

