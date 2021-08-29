Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 800 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 54.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 20.7% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 16.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI opened at $198.81 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.01 and a 12 month high of $200.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

