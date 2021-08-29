Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $3.31 Million Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 79,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPNG. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $989,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth $784,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPNG opened at $29.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.78. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $1,643,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 569,687 shares of company stock worth $18,906,618 over the last 90 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

