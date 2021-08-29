Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,786 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 16.6% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 1.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 261,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,388,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Trimble by 46.3% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Trimble by 14.1% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 18,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $96.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $4,979,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,089,348 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

