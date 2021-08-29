Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. lessened its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 66.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 326,337 shares during the period. Hanesbrands accounts for 0.4% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 243.8% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 209,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 148,704 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 966,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,020,000 after acquiring an additional 53,501 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 222,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 40,945 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Hanesbrands by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,512,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,318 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

