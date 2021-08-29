Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Down 41.4% in August

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the July 29th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of HLPPY stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 45,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66. Hang Lung Properties has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLPPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hang Lung Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CLSA raised shares of Hang Lung Properties from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

