Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the July 29th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

HSNGY opened at $17.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27. Hang Seng Bank has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.7622 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. Hang Seng Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.93%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hang Seng Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

