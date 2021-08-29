Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the July 29th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
HSNGY opened at $17.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27. Hang Seng Bank has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.49.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.7622 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. Hang Seng Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.93%.
Hang Seng Bank Company Profile
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.
Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.