Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 714,000 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the July 29th total of 484,500 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 602,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Happiness Biotech Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Happiness Biotech Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.71% of Happiness Biotech Group worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Happiness Biotech Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,236. Happiness Biotech Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

