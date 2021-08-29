Harbor Advisory Corp MA Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.6% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,349.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,461.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

