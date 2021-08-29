HashCoin (HSC) Price Up 6.8% This Week

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One HashCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HashCoin has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $546,210.30 and $38,674.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

HashCoin Coin Profile

HSC is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

