HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $237.53.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 113.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $251.85 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $114.38 and a one year high of $255.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

