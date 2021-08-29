HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,716 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,938 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,564,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,517,000 after acquiring an additional 149,623 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 578.0% during the second quarter. YCG LLC now owns 113,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 97,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 29.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 45.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 203,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 63,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $77.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

