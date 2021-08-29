Head-To-Head Analysis: Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) and Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) and Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and Alpha Teknova’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspira Women’s Health $4.65 million 88.93 -$17.91 million ($0.18) -20.50 Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alpha Teknova has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aspira Women’s Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aspira Women’s Health and Alpha Teknova, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspira Women’s Health 0 1 5 0 2.83 Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00

Aspira Women’s Health presently has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 207.14%. Alpha Teknova has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.47%. Given Aspira Women’s Health’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aspira Women’s Health is more favorable than Alpha Teknova.

Profitability

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and Alpha Teknova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspira Women’s Health -390.67% -75.71% -58.77% Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.8% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Alpha Teknova shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aspira Women’s Health beats Alpha Teknova on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Hollister, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.