Head-To-Head Analysis: Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) vs. Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT)

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) and Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Koninklijke DSM and Ecovyst, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke DSM 1 2 5 0 2.50 Ecovyst 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ecovyst has a consensus price target of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 22.93%. Given Ecovyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ecovyst is more favorable than Koninklijke DSM.

Volatility and Risk

Koninklijke DSM has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecovyst has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Koninklijke DSM and Ecovyst’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke DSM $9.26 billion 4.19 $577.96 million $1.18 45.30 Ecovyst $1.11 billion 1.59 -$278.77 million $1.00 12.88

Koninklijke DSM has higher revenue and earnings than Ecovyst. Ecovyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke DSM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Koninklijke DSM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Ecovyst shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke DSM and Ecovyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke DSM 5.88% 10.06% 5.27% Ecovyst -22.76% 9.58% 3.83%

Summary

Koninklijke DSM beats Ecovyst on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups. The Materials segment includes DSM Engineering Plastics, DSM Dyneema, and DSM Resins & Functional Materials. The Innovation Center segment enables and accelerates the innovation power and speed of its core businesses. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Herleen, the Netherlands.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.